RealClearPolitics Average Shows Herschel Walker Leading Raphael Warnock

Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls shows Republican Herschel Walker leading Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), just one week ahead of the highly anticipated race.

As of Tuesday, the RCP average showed the former football star leading the Democrat by an average of 1.4 percent.

The updated average follows the release of the final survey from the University of Georgia and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, showing the Republican leading the Democrat by a single percentage point:

🚨 FINAL GEORGIA POLL By AJC SEN

Walker (R): 46% (+1)

Warnock (D): 45% GOV

Kemp (R): 51% (+7)

Abrams (D): 44% LG

Jones (R): 47% (+8)

Bailey (D): 39% AG

Carr (R): 49% (+7)

Jordan (D): 42% SOS

Raffensperger (R): 48% (+10)

Nguyen (D): 38%https://t.co/yod4vKqX0K pic.twitter.com/WjDim507Wh — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 31, 2022

If neither candidate reaches 50 percent of the vote in the Peach State’s headliner race, the two would square off in a runoff, which would take place December 6.

The RCP average comes on the heels of Democrats breaking out their all-star players to help save vulnerable Democrats across the country as Republicans anticipate a Red Wave on the horizon. Former President Barack Obama has stumped in areas such as Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia in the final days of the election season.

Obama recently spoke at a rally for Warnock, attempting to describe Walker as “a celebrity who wants to be a politician.”

“And we’ve seen how that goes!” he added, referencing former President Donald Trump and continuing to criticize Walker’s intelligence and suggesting that the former football star is ignorant.

“There is very little evidence that he has taken any interest, bothered to learn anything about, or displayed any kind of inclination toward public service or volunteer work or helping people in any way,” Obama said. “At least we don’t really know about it and that does make you suspect.”

Walker has referred to Warnock as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing,” telling Breitbart News Saturday, “I think that’s the reason the momentum has swinged to my side now.”