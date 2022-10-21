Former President Barack Obama is planning to stump for vulnerable incumbents Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) in a visit to southern Nevada on November 1, before early voting ends in the state, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Sisolak and Cortez Masto, who have notably distanced themselves from current President Joe Biden, will speak at the “early vote rally,” and the event will feature “Democrats up and down the ballot,” according to the Nevada Independent. Obama’s visit announcement came right after Sisolak’s campaign released a video of the former president endorsing the Democrat governor:

It’s an honor and a privilege to receive the endorsement of @BarackObama. We've come a long way in our efforts to protect abortion rights, strengthen education, and create an economy that works for everyone. Thank you for being in this fight with me! pic.twitter.com/CP1Y8oB0Lh — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 19, 2022

“While some folks are trying to roll back voting rights and a woman’s right to choose, Steve has protected them in Nevada. Steve Sisolak has been there for you. And now you need to be there for him,” Obama said, adding that “he’s one of the best” governors.

The visit comes as Cortez Masto and Sisolak narrowly trail behind their GOP opponents, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

“If Nevada’s seat flips to Cortez Masto’s Republican opponent, former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the switch would likely give control of the Senate back to the GOP. In all but one poll taken since Labor Day, Cortez Masto has trailed Laxalt, though the race remains within the margin of error,” according to the report.

“In the race for governor, Sisolak has remained neck-and-neck with his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, in a contest defined in large part on national issues, including the economy and access to abortion, in addition to local concerns such as crime,” the report continued.

Lombardo slammed his opponent, saying Obama’s trip shows that Sisolak “couldn’t be more desperate.”

“20 days left and Steve Sisolak couldn’t be more desperate. How desperate? Barack Obama and socialist Bernie Sanders are now coming to campaign for him in Nevada! So when are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris coming?” the gubernatorial hopeful tweeted.

Biden has not gone to Nevada at all this year, meaning Obama will be the “highest profile campaign visit” for Democrats in this election cycle. Obama previously campaigned for Nevada Democrats in 2016 and 2018.