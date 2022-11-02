President Joe Biden plans to deliver another fervent warning on Wednesday about Republicans and the threat they pose to the future of democracy in the United States.

The president plans to talk about “preserving and protecting our democracy” and will “address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy” according to a media advisory from the Democrat National Committee.

The speech will take place at Union Station in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night at 7:00 EST.

He also plans to frame the upcoming midterm election as a critical moment to preserve and protect democracy, positioning himself and his party once again as national saviours while attacking his conservative opponents.

Biden’s speech was an attempt to vilify and demean conservatives who do not support his failed policies, Rev. Franklin Graham said. https://t.co/DU3lhB5zDd — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 5, 2022

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn previewed the speech during an Axios event, specifically referring to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband as one motivating factor for the speech.

“[O]bviously we’ve seen horrible things happen quite recently — the Speaker’s husband,” she said in Washington, DC.

Biden previously tried to warn about the Republican threat to Democracy in a speech in September that was criticized for its dark tone and attempt to cast the opposing party as an enemy.

“[T]here is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country,” he said.