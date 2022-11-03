American support for sending additional assistance to Ukraine has dropped from March, particularly among Republican voters, according to a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll.

According to the WSJ, the percentage of respondents who believe the Biden administration is doing too much to help Ukraine rose 24%, from a low of 6% in March to 30% now.

The change was most pronounced with Republican voters. In March, only 6% of Republican respondents said the U.S. is doing too much. Now, it is 48% of Republican respondents.

Overall, the poll found that a majority of 57% still favor sending additional aid to Ukraine, with 37% opposed. An overwhelming 81% percent of Democrat respondents said they supported additional financial aid, versus 35% of Republicans and 45% of independents.

Percentage of Republicans who say we're doing "too much" to support Ukraine: March (WSJ): 6% March (Pew): 9% May (Pew): 17% Sept. (Pew): 32% Today (WSJ): 48%https://t.co/eX43Dfd5wZ — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 3, 2022

The poll included 1,500 registered voters reached by phone and text from October 22-26, with a margin of error of -/+2.5 percentage points.

The Biden administration has vowed to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. However, voters have cited inflation and other domestic issues at the top of their concerns as they head to the polls next week.

Eric Ramos, a Democrat from Austin, Texas, told the WSJ that he supports continued support for Ukraine, but domestic issues should take priority.

“It’s got to be a balance of using money for what we need for ourselves as opposed to what other people need,” said Ramos, a 33-year-old middle school teacher. “You’ve got to take care of yourself before you can take care of other people.”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, the U.S. has sent more than $60 billion in security and humanitarian assistance. That includes $18 billion in military equipment.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recently asked the U.S. to spend $1.5 billion in aid a month for Ukraine next year, which would amount to roughly $18 billion, according to the WSJ.

The Biden administration is reportedly considering a package of aid for Ukraine as high as $50 billion before the end of this year, in the case that Republicans take control of at least one chamber of Congress next year.

