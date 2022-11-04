The NRA reminded Americans of the importance of the right to protect oneself Thursday after FBI Newark put New Jersey synagogues on notice, warning there is a “credible…broad threat” against the houses of worship.

Breitbart News reported the issuance of a warning to New Jersey synagogues on November 3, 2022.

FBI Newark tweeted:

The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police. pic.twitter.com/e64XSmQvNc — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) November 3, 2022

The NRA responded to FBI Newark’s warning by tweeting, “This is why our Second Amendment right to carry guns to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities without government permission is crucial!”

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Tree of Life Synagogue was attacked by an armed man on October 27, 2018, and 11 innocents lost their lives as a result.

The synagogue had no armed security at the time of the attack and President Donald Trump lamented the absence of good guys with guns: “If they had protection inside, the result would have been far better. This is a dispute that will always exist, I suspect, but if they had protection inside the synagogue maybe it could have been a very … different situation.”

Trump noted the lack of security allowed the attacker “to do things, unfortunately, that he shouldn’t have been able to do.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.