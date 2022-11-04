Cygnal Poll: Republican J.D. Vance Shows 6-Point Lead over Democrat Tim Ryan

Republican J.D. Vance’s lead over Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan grows to six points in the race to fill Ohio’s open United States Senate seat, according to polling by Cygnal.

Cygnal’s Friday poll showed Vance leading Ryan with slightly more than six points just four days before Election Day, after Wednesday’s polling showed him with an approximate five-point lead.

The polling showed Vance with 49.3 percent support from 1,498 likely general election voters in Ohio, compared to the 43.1 percent who support Ryan. There was also 7.6 percent still undecided.

However, when it comes to independents, a majority (51 percent) of those respondents said they would vote for Ryan, while only 32 percent said they would vote for Vance. Sixteen percent of those not affiliated with a party were undecided.

In the Buckeye State, President Joe Biden’s favorability is severely underwater, with 59.6 percent viewing him unfavorably, while only 38.1 percent had a favorable view of him. Only 2.3 percent had no opinion.

Moreover, the polling from Cygnal found that less than a quarter of the respondents (22.9 percent) think the country is headed on the right track. In comparison, an overwhelming majority of 72 percent say the country is going in the wrong direction. Another 5.1 percent say they are unsure.

On the generic ballot, a Republican candidate led by roughly ten points with 51.8 percent of the vote, while only 42 percent said they would vote for the Democrat. Another 6.2 percent said they were unsure.

The polling of these 1,498 likely general election voters was conducted from November 1-3 and has a 2.53 percent margin of error.

Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is critical to the Republicans’ chance to retake the majority in the 2022 midterm elections. With Ohio currently being represented by a Republican, it is crucial for the party to keep the seat.

The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between the parties, with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. Senate Republicans must hold seats in states such as Ohio and Pennsylvania and net at least one seat to put the GOP back in the majority and hinder Biden’s agenda.

The Ohio Senate election, along with other races throughout the country, will take place on November 8.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.