Nearly 600 Killed in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago Thus Far in 2022

Nearly 600 people have been killed in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago thus far in 2022.

WTTW reported 580 people were killed in Chicago during the time frame of January 1, 2022, through October 31, 2022. There were 61 murders in October 2022 alone.

As of November 5, 2022, the Chicago Sun-Times noted the total number of deaths in Chicago reached 584.

More than 3,000 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2022, through November 2, 2022, WTTW pointed out. That figure represents fatal and non-fatal shootings combined.

Breitbart News observed that 14 people were shot in one incident on Halloween night in Lightfoot’s Chicago. CNN noted that three of the 14 victims were children ages 3, 11, and 13.

The victims were attending a vigil when two gunmen opened fire from inside a vehicle around 9:30 p.m.

The Daily Mail reported Chicago police superintendent David Brown indicated “the shooting was a drive-by that was over in a matter of seconds.” Police do not know the motive for the shooting nor whether it “was retaliation or gang-related.”

