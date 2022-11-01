14 Shot During Halloween Night Vigil in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fourteen people were shot while attending a Halloween night vigil in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Daily Mail reports that the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m.

The location of the attack was the “corner of California Avenue and Polk Street,” CNN noted.

The victims included three children, ages three, eleven, and thirteen. The remaining victims were “aged from their 30s to their 50s.”

None of the victims were fatally wounded, but some are in critical condition.

A 15th person was wounded when she was hit by vehicle while trying to flee the bullets.

Breitbart News observed that 35 were shot, five of them fatally, Friday through Sunday night in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times indicated that 578 people were killed in Chicago from January 1, 2022, through October 31, 2022.

