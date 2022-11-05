Former President Donald Trump will rally with supporters in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the same evening President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will team up for a final rally together ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday.

Trump will campaign with Dr. Mehmet Oz, his hand-selected candidate for the Senate race while Obama and Biden will campaign with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democrat nominee struggling to recover from a stroke that occurred in May.

Biden believes his politics are strongest in Pennsylvania, as he has visited the state on multiple occasions to campaign for Democrat candidates and promote his economic agenda.

“This election is not a referendum. It’s a choice,” Biden told Pennsylvania Democrats at a party dinner last week. “A choice between two vastly different visions of America.”

Biden prided himself on winning Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election after Trump shocked the political world by winning the state and its 20 electoral votes in the 2016 election.

The president continues preaching his belief in taxing the wealthy more and giving the working and middle classes more government benefits, as he says, so they can “just have a little bit of breathing room.”

But as Democrats face tough political headwinds, Biden is reaching out to his old boss for assistance in motivating Democrats to get back to the polls.

The Obama and Biden rally in Philadelphia is where Democrats are making their last stand, hoping that Biden’s first two years as president will inspire Democrats to stand with him despite concerns about crime, inflation, and high gas prices.

But Trump is eager for a rematch, viewing Biden as a weak political force that will collapse in the face of eager Republicans, and some independents who are ready for a change.

Trump is campaigning outside of Pittsburgh, where his political message continues to resonate as rural supporters in the state fly their Trump flags and more aggressive flags denouncing Biden.

As president, Trump famously vowed to represent “Pittsburgh, not Paris” and continues to campaign on making America great again by getting tough on crime, boosting the production of American energy, and lowering inflation.

The showdown in Pennsylvania will signal where the state and the country are going as both Trump and Biden are eyeing their presidential campaigns in 2024.