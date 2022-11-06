Mehmet Oz: John Fetterman Is ‘Weak on Crime,’ Weak on the Economy 

Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke at former President Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening and warned the crowd that his opponent, John Fetterman, is weak on crime and the economy.

Oz explained that throughout the campaign trail, people across Pennsylvania have complained to him about the high cost of living, increased crime, and influx of fentanyl into their communities.

“So I’ve been traveling all over the Commonwealth, listening to you. And what I hear is a lot of optimism,” Oz said. “People know what they want to do with their own lives. But they’re very worried about the country.”

Oz talked about how inflation hurts senior citizens who rely on their fixed social security checks each month.

“Then we got the problem that comes up all the time that seniors, who’ve worked their whole lives and served us, can’t make their social security checks stretch far enough because of runaway inflation,” Oz said. “That wasn’t here two years ago, but we can fix this. But John Fetterman can’t.”

Oz criticized Fetterman for urging President Joe Biden to spend more money than he already has to address inflation.

“John Fetterman believes Joe Biden didn’t spend enough money, argued that he should have followed Bernie Sanders more,” Oz said. “It would have put us trillions more in debt with higher inflation. He has argued for higher taxes at every position he has had, although he did not pay his own 67 times.”

“But here’s the deal. I’m not a politician. I’m a surgeon. And what surgeons do is tackle big problems, and we do it successfully,” Oz said. “In my case, fixing broken hearts by working with everybody, by making sure we unify people in the operating room, not divide them. The same will work for our nation.”

Oz also criticized his opponent for supporting pardons for violent criminals and claiming that Pennsylvanians “wouldn’t be any less safe” if one-third of the state’s prison population were released.

“I believe we can have safe city streets and communities,” Oz said.

“As a doctor, I also believe in affordable health care, but the most important thing I believe in is you. And if we do this all together, we will win big time on Tuesday. Are y’all in? because if you’re all in, we win,” Oz said.

Later in the rally, Oz joined Trump on stage and encouraged Pennsylvania Republicans to contact ten people about voting ahead of Election Day.

“Tomorrow morning when you awaken, I want you to contact 10 people. Do it at, church, do it before the Steelers game, Just find the time and here’s the question you’re going to ask them, ‘are you happy with the way America’s going?’” Oz said.

“If they say yes, take their car keys away, they should not be driving in that condition. But most of them, 70% will say no. And when they say no, tell them that I believe that we are the land of opportunity,” Oz continued. “Tell them that we are the land of plenty, and tell them that I will bring change to Washington so they treat us the way we deserve. Y’all in? We’ll win. God bless you.”

