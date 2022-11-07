Poll: Blake Masters Narrowly Leads in Final Election Stretch

Republican Blake Masters has a narrow lead over Democrat Mark Kelly in the Arizona U.S. Senate race on the eve of the midterm election.

Surveying 1,359 likely voters in Arizona between November 2-6 with a ±3 point margin of error, the Democrat-leaning Data for Progress poll showed Masters leading Kelly 50 percent to 49 percent, a virtual tie that matches recent polling.

Masters has had a tougher battle to win the U.S. Senate seat than Kari Lake has had in her bid for governor mostly due to the fact that Mark Kelly enjoys the incumbent advantage while Kari Lake’s Democrat opponent (Katie Hobbs) refused to even show up for a single debate. Regardless, recent polling has given Masters a slight edge over Kelly as he has slowly climbed to contender status since the summer.

In his closing argument, Masters played directly to his conservative base when he pledged that Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “will not own” him due to his lack of support. As Breitbart News reported:

In September, a McConnell-aligned Super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), reportedly pulled $9.6 million in advertising that was reserved for the Grand Canyon State’s U.S. Senate race, according to Axios. The SLF was “confident” other conservative groups would place money behind Masters. Ultimately, PACs, including the Heritage Action Fund, MAGA, Inc., and Saving Arizona, poured millions of dollars into the race to bolster Masters.

“McConnell doesn’t love me. And clearly, he had a chance to help. He didn’t do it. He doesn’t want me in there, but he’s about to be stuck with me,” Masters told the Wall Street Journal.