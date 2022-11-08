Anti-Trump Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Wins Reelection

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott won reelection Tuesday night over Democrat challenger Brenda Siegel. This will be Scott’s fourth two-year term in office.

The Associated Press called the race for Scott at 9:47 p.m. Eastern.

Scott is one of many liberal-Republican governors in deep blue states — similar to outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker — who has been publicly critical of former President Donald Trump, both during his presidency and after. Scott publicly supported both impeachment inquiries into Trump in 2019 and 2021.

Scott also stated that he did not vote for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

In 2021, the incumbent governor vetoed a Democrat plan to allow the towns of Montpelier and Winooski to allow foreign nationals to vote in their local elections. However, as Breitbart News reported, Scott “only vetoed the plan because it did not provide all foreign nationals across Vermont the right to vote.”

Ultimately, the Democrat-controlled legislature overrode his veto as both towns currently allow foreign nationals to vote in their municipal elections.

Vermont — which ranks 49th in the U.S. in population — voted for Joe Biden by a large margin of 36 points in the 2020 presidential election. Essex county, located in the northeast of the state, was the only county where Trump garnered more votes. That same year, Scott handily won the statewide gubernatorial election by 41 points.

Vermont is one of only two states in the union, along with New Hampshire, whose gubernatorial election occurs on a two-year cycle as opposed to four.

