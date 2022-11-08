Marjorie Taylor-Greene Projected to Win Reelection In Georgia

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) is projected to win reelection in Georgia, per Decision Desk HQ.

In what is already shaping up to be a tough night for Democrats, Taylor-Greene’s apparent coasting to a second term will be yet another bitter pill on this Election Night.

The outspoken conservative congresswoman was a high-profile target for Democrats, who went so far as to sue to have her removed from the ballot. The suit, which ultimately failed, alleged Taylor-Greene could not run for reelection due to the Constitution’s Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause.” The whole thing was tied to the mostly-peaceful January 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Taylor-Greene’s Democrat opponent, Marcus Flowers, raised an astonishing $15 million to defeat her. Newsweek reports that $15 million is “more than any congressional candidate across the entire country.”

Despite all that, come Election Eve, even the left-wing polling and prediction site FiveThirtyEight said the 48-year-old representative’s chances of winning were 99 out of 100.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.