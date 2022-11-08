Republican Sen. Tim Scott Wins Reelection in South Carolina

U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina speaking at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.
Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Paul Bois

Republican Sen. Tim Scott won his reelection handily in South Carolina in the midterm election Tuesday night.

The Associated Press called the race for Scott shortly after the polls closed Tuesday night based on projections and early returns.

Tim Scott was the projected winner in the race leading into election day. His Democrat opponent, Krystle Matthews, adopted a far-left platform and pledged to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

