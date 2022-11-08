Republican Sen. Tim Scott Wins Reelection in South Carolina

Republican Sen. Tim Scott won his reelection handily in South Carolina in the midterm election Tuesday night.
The Associated Press called the race for Scott shortly after the polls closed Tuesday night based on projections and early returns.
BREAKING: Republican Tim Scott wins reelection to U.S. Senate from South Carolina. #APracecall at 7:00 p.m. EST. https://t.co/2nlgpjzI1K
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022
Tim Scott was the projected winner in the race leading into election day. His Democrat opponent, Krystle Matthews, adopted a far-left platform and pledged to codify Roe v. Wade into law.
