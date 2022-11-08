Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott Defeats Democrat Beto O’Rourke

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has won reelection, defeating Democrat former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, who has now run unsuccessful presidential, Senate, and gubernatorial campaigns.

On Tuesday, Texas voters gave Abbott a resounding victory against O’Rourke.

The successful reelection campaign comes as the establishment media has for months attacked Abbott for his busing border crossers and illegal aliens to sanctuary cities like Chicago, New York City, and Washington, DC.

BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Greg Abbott will remain in the Governor’s mansion for a third term. He defeats high-profile Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke. https://t.co/4zyNWFbTBM pic.twitter.com/EmyNsi8HBd — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2022

In recent weeks, O’Rourke campaigned heavily on protecting abortion “rights” across Texas, but the issue fell flat as voters have been focused primarily on inflation, the economy, crime, and immigration.

Over the last decade, Democrats have desperately sought to transform Texas into a viable swing state. Those efforts have failed as Texans have rebuffed Democrat challenges in House, Senate, gubernatorial, and presidential races.

Follow coverage of the 2022 midterm elections on Breitbart News.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.