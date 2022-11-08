Donald Trump Jr. and other top Republicans are urging Arizona voters to stay in line and not leave polling places as voting machine tabulation problems occur in Maricopa County.

“In about 20 percent of vote centers… when people will go, and they try and run the ballot through this tabulator, maybe one out of every five or so of those ballots they’re not going through,” Bill Gates, the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said on Tuesday morning.

Maricopa County's Recorder Stephen Richer and Chairman of the County Board of Supervisors Bill Gates confirm an incredible *20%* of polling places are experiencing problems with machines tabulating votes. This is manufactured chaos. Stay in line. Vote in person. pic.twitter.com/xTNg35zI8T — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2022

Trump Jr. took to Twitter and directed Arizonans to “stay in line no matter what.”

“To all my Arizona friends: Your vote could be a difference-maker. Get to the polls. Once you’re there, stay in line no matter what, and cast your ballot. This is going to be a great day! Do your part and let’s win!” wrote Trump Jr.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake emphasized that those who have “checked in” to polling places “should *not* leave and go to another location without casting a vote.”

“Your provisional ballot at the new location likely will not count,” she added.

If you have already checked in at a Maricopa County voting location where the tabulators do not work, you can (1) wait for your ballot to be tabulated on site, (2) ask to use the handicapped voting machine, or (3) leave your ballot in a box to be counted later. (2/2) — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

“If you have already checked in at a Maricopa County voting location where the tabulators do not work, you can (1) wait for your ballot to be tabulated on site, (2) ask to use the handicapped voting machine, or (3) leave your ballot in a box to be counted later,” she added.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk stated that lines at most Maricopa County polling locations are two hours long and implored Arizonans to “WAIT IN LINE AND VOTE.”

2 hour wait minimum at most polling places in Maricopa. Democrats running elections here knew this would happen. Traffic jam by design. DONT LET THEM DO 2020 AGAIN. WAIT IN LINE AND VOTE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2022

Arizona republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Blake Masters, echoed the same sentiment, urging voters to stay in line.

STAY IN LINE UNTIL YOUR VOTE IS COUNTED! Hard to know if we’re seeing incompetence or something worse. All we know right now is that the Democrats are hoping you will get discouraged and go home. STAY IN LINE UNTIL YOUR VOTE IS COUNTED! — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) November 8, 2022

“STAY IN LINE UNTIL YOUR VOTE IS COUNTED!” said Masters. “Hard to know if we’re seeing incompetence or something worse. All we know right now is that the Democrats are hoping you will get discouraged and go home. STAY IN LINE UNTIL YOUR VOTE IS COUNTED!”

Republican National Lawyers Association Chairwoman Harmeet K. Dhillon noted those who “have NOT checked in to vote in Maricopa County” and learn a polling place they are about to use if having issues “can go vote at another site in the county.”

3/If you have NOT checked in to vote in Maricopa County, and you are informed that the tabulating machines are not working there, you can go vote at another site in the county. Here’s a list to find a place with a small line: https://t.co/ySnVQTCfwB — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 8, 2022

“If you are leaving your ballot in the box to be tabulated later, we have trained Republican volunteers who will follow and track the transportation of these ballots and monitor their counting. This was pre-arranged given prior issues in Maricopa County. Do VOTE!” wrote Dhillon in a follow-up tweet.

“If you checked in, voted at a place with non-functioning tabulators for and left your ballot in Box 3 to be tabulated later, in most cases this should be tabulated TONIGHT based on prior elections,” she concluded. “It’s the third option, second option being using the disability machines.”