Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) won reelection against Republican candidate Karoline Leavitt in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District race in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press called the race for Pappas at 12:57 a.m.

The incumbent Rep. was trailing Leavitt by five points in a poll released last week but was able to hold off Leavitt, who at age 25 has become a rising star within the Republican party.

Leavitt, a former Trump assistant press secretary, was outspent by Pappas nearly a million dollars, according to date on Open Secrets. The data also reveals that both candidates have each spent almost $8 million on negative advertising against each other in this race, Breitbart News reported.

According to a FiveThirtyEight analysis, Pappas has voted with President Joe Biden’s agenda 100 percent of the time.

