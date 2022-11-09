Democrat Leigh Finke Is Minnesota’s First Transgender Lawmaker

The first transgender lawmaker was elected to the Minnesota House on Tuesday night after Leigh Finke (D) won the District 66A seat.

Finke saw off the challenge of Republican Trace Johnson in the Twin Cities district, Fox 9 reports.

The winner quickly took to social media to announce the outcome to the world.

We did, and we are celebrating. pic.twitter.com/284EAAJMdT — Leigh Finke🏳️‍⚧️ For Minnesota House (@leighfinke) November 9, 2022

The LGBTQ Victory Fund, which claims to be “the only national organization dedicated to electing openly LGBTQ people,” says more non-cisgender candidates ran than ever before in 2022. It released a statement outlining:

Candidates who are not cisgender (including transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming candidates) ran in record-breaking numbers, representing 13.9 percent of all LGBTQ candidates compared to 7.9 percent in 2020 and 9.1 percent in 2018. 54 nonbinary and/or genderqueer candidates ran in 2022, compared to 17 in 2020 and just four in 2018.

The group also says 2022 was the first election that LGBTQ+ candidates ran in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Finke called the victory a “milestone” for Minnesota’s trans community.

It’s a beautiful day to make history in Minnesota.

Vote vote vote!🌟⚡️☀️💜🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/3IbMhwHzLB — Leigh Finke🏳️‍⚧️ For Minnesota House (@leighfinke) November 8, 2022

After she is sworn in, Finke will represent a portion of Ramsey County constituents, shown by this map on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.