Areas for Concealed Carry Expand in Alabama in 2023

The requirement for written permission in order to carry a concealed handgun in Alabama state parks goes away on January 1, 2023.

This expansion of concealed carry coincides occurs on the same date that Alabama’s constitutional carry law takes effect.

On October 10, 2022, AL.com noted the Alabama Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) changed the written permission policy following a lawsuit claiming the need for written permission hampered the exercise of Second Amendment rights.

The ADCNR issued a statement at that time, saying: “The State Park firearms policy is consistent with current Alabama law. The State Parks firearms rule will change on January 1, 2023 when the new Alabama law goes into effect and will not require written permission or a concealed carry permit for handguns.”

On November 10, 2022, WBRC reported “anyone who is 21 years old and legally entitled to possess a firearm will not be required to obtain a permit to conceal carry a firearm” in an Alabama state park.

On May 10, 2022, Breitbart News reported Alabama became the 22nd state to adopt constitutional carry as the overarching policy for concealed carry.

A total of 25 states have now adopted a constitutional carry framework. The 24 states in addition to Alabama are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

