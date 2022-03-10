Alabama Becomes 22nd Constitutional Carry State

Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed House Bill 272 on Thursday, making Alabama the 22nd constitutional carry state in the Union.

The NRA tweeted that HB272 cleared Alabama’s legislature Thursday afternoon.

✅BREAKING NEWS: Alabama House & Senate PASSED NRA-Backed Constitutional Carry, Headed to Gov. Ivey’s Desk One more step until…

➡️NO GOVERNMENT PERMISSION!⬅️ — NRA (@NRA) March 10, 2022

Gov. Ivey signed the legislation shortly after it passed the legislature, and issued a statement saying, “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights. I have always stood up for the rights of law abiding gunowners, and I am proud to do that again today.”

There are 21 other constitutional carry states in the Union: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Constitutional carry legislation currently sits on the desks of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R).

