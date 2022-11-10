Kamala Harris Flatters Joe Biden After Midterm Elections: ‘You Did It Joe!’

Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated Democrats’ strong performance in the midterm elections, despite their likely losing the majority in the House of Representatives.

Harris traveled to an event in Washington, DC, with Biden and first lady Jill Biden to thank volunteers and supporters for their efforts during the election.

The Vice President began her speech gushing over “our one and only President Joe Biden” praising his efforts during the election.

“You did it, Joe!” she said, bursting into laughter, presumably referring to the popular internet meme featuring the Vice President congratulating Biden on the results of the 2020 election.

“Couldn’t help myself,” she added laughing.

Harris said the results of midterm elections, “sent a message to the entire world, our democracy is intact.”

She said that the elections were “free and fair and open” and reminded the crowd of all the work she did on the campaign trail to promote abortion rights.

“I believe that when you know what you stand for, you know what to fight for,” she said.

The vice president also praised Biden for his tireless warnings about the importance of preserving Democracy.

“Joe Biden understands the dual nature of democracy, its fragility and its strengths. He’s been talking about it since day one,” she said, adding, “No one fights harder for our democracy than the people in this room and this president.”