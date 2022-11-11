Democrat Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) is expected to serve a seventh term in Congress after defeating Republican challenger Mark Robertson, according to a Nevada Independent projection.

Titus held a roughly 7,800 vote advantage over Robertson when the race was projected in her favor on Thursday evening.

Titus was first elected to Congress in 2008, where she represented Nevada’s third congressional district, but was defeated by a Republican challenger in the 2010 election.

Titus rejoined the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013 after winning Nevada’s first congressional district in the 2012 election.

PROJECTED: Democratic Rep. Dina Titus is projected to win re-election, earning her sixth term representing Nevada’s Congressional District 1. pic.twitter.com/UcR7cPBwRc — Nevada Independent (@TheNVIndy) November 11, 2022

Titus’s seat was one of several vulnerable Democrat-controlled Nevada seats the Republican Party targeted as opportunities to flip. Democrats ultimately maintained all three of their Nevada house seats with Rep. Steven Horsford’s, Rep. Susie Lee’s, and Rep. Titus’s reelection.

Titus won her Democrat primary handily, beating her Sen. Bernie Sanders-endorsed opponent by a 65-point margin.

Robertson, an army veteran, pushed this race to a “toss-up,” but ultimately did not have enough support to bring him to victory.

Nevada’s first congressional district, which once represented most of Las Vegas, was redrawn after the 2020 census to cover more of Nevada’s Clark County.

Titus lamented the newly drawn district, telling a local news outlet she “totally got fucked by the Legislature” on her district.

Ultimately, the Democrat-controlled state legislature’s newly drawn congressional maps may have contributed to Titus’s victory.

Each of Nevada’s four congressional districts contains “a sizable Democrat-over-Republican advantage in voter registration,” the Nevada Independent reported.

Titus out-fundraised her Republican opponent by close to $2 million. As of October 19, OpenSecrets reported that Titus raised $3 million, compared to Robertson’s $1.1 million.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.