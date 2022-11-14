Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joined the chorus of Republicans calling for a delay on any Senate leadership votes until after the Georgia runoff.

Graham announced in a tweet on Sunday a vote prior to the Georgia runoff would be unfair to Republican Herschel Walker if he were to beat Raphael Warnock.

In light of [the Georgia senate] runoff, it would be appropriate to delay Senate leadership elections until we know who is in the Senate Republican Conference. I totally agree with Senator [Ted Cruz] that to do otherwise would be disrespectful to [Herschel Walker].”

“All Republicans should be focused on winning in Georgia and trying to understand the midterm elections before Senate leadership elections or moving on to the 2024 presidential race,” he added.

Multiple senators have called for a delay of the vote, which could potentially remove Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from his leadership position if enough people oppose it. Last week, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said that he would not support McConnell prior to the midterm election in which Republicans failed to take back the U.S. Senate and appear to be narrowly taking back the U.S. House. The senator made his declaration during a campaign stop on Monday, according to political reporter Galen Bacharier.

“I don’t imagine I will, no,” Hawley reportedly said when asked if he would support Mitch McConnell. “I’m not sure if any other senator will run or not. Nobody’s indicated they would. But my view is that we need new leadership in that position.”

Bacharier added that “Hawley ticked off a list of decisions over the last 2 years he disagreed on – Ukraine funding, infrastructure & public safety bills, campaign spending in AZ/NH. ‘I did not agree with the idea that you go out there and badmouth our own candidates in the middle of an election.’”

As Breitbart News reported, the Alaska Republican Party voted to censure Mitch McConnell in October for using his Senate Leadership Fund to spend “$9 million against [Republican Kelly] Tshibaka to protect 21-year incumbent and pro-impeachment Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who is in a very tight reelection race.”

The censure passed by a 49-8 vote.

“The Alaska Republican Party State Central Committee condemns the divisive and misleading statements from the Senate Leadership Fund and the inappropriate use of millions of dollars from the Senate Leadership Fund to oppose our endorsed candidate, Kelly Tshibaka,” the resolution read.

“Finally, be it resolved that we request the Senate Leadership Fund immediately stop the attack ads against Kelly Tshibaka and discontinue the support of all other opposing candidates,” it continued.