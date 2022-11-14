Officials in two Minnesota counties were forced to remove duplicate registrations from their voter rolls after legal complaints were filed against them by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF).

In September, as Breitbart News reported, PILF filed six complaints in six Minnesota counties, alleging that more than 500 duplicate registrations were on their voter rolls ahead of the midterm elections.

This month, PILF announced settlements with officials from two of those counties — Todd County and Olmsted County. In both counties, PILF alleged that more than 30 duplicate registrations were on the voter rolls.

Before election day on November 8, thanks to settlements with PILF, the complaints were dropped and the two counties removed the duplicate registrations.

“Removing these duplicate registrations made Minnesota’s 2022 elections more secure,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement. “This innovative legal strategy to force voter roll maintenance should be used in the other five states that are exempted from the National Voter Registration Act.”

Still, in the other four Minnesota counties, duplicate registrations remain.

In Nicollet County, as Breitbart News reported, four residents are allegedly registered to vote twice, including convicted felon Damain Allen Kingbird — a violent sexual offender who is considered mentally ill and dangerous by state officials. A recent risk assessment of Kingbird revealed that as a minor, in 1999, he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.

In 2017, Kingbird pleaded guilty to dragging a woman by her hair into the bathroom of a residence in Bemidji, Minnesota, before beating her unconscious, raping her, and then stabbing her with a weapon. Kingbird served 45 months in prison and was required to register as a sex predator.

Kingbird, according to PILF, voted twice in the 2020 election.

In Hennepin County, PILF alleges that 334 residents have been kept on the voter rolls who are registered twice to vote. In Ramsey County, 62 residents are registered twice, along with 73 residents in Dakota County.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.