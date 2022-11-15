BREAKING: Donald Trump Making ‘Major Announcement’ at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump is making a “major announcement” at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, on Tuesday, November 15.

Trump teased this announcement on Monday, November 7, at the final “Save America” rally of the 2022 midterm cycle in Ohio. Since then, most observers have predicted that his remarks will concern his plans for the 2024 presidential race, in which he is widely expected to be the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.