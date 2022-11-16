Police indicate four University of Idaho students found dead in a house Sunday were killed in a “targeted attack” with a knife or other “edged weapon,” and there are no suspects in custody.

ABC News reports that the murders occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police believe the murders were a “one-off crime” and that there is no larger threat to the public.

The four deceased students are identified as 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves.

The individual(s) who committed the murders “remains at large,” NPR notes.

Local television anchor Maggie O’Mara indicates that the news that no suspect is in custody has many students concerned and planning to leave campus early for Thanksgiving.

