Exclusive — Trump 2024 Senior Adviser Boris Epshteyn: Leftist Targeting of Trump Is out of ‘Third World Authoritarian Playbooks’

The left’s continued harassment of former President Donald Trump is out of “third world authoritarian playbooks,” Trump 2024 senior adviser Boris Epshteyn told Breitbart News Saturday on the heels of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s naming a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the former president.

Garland conveniently announced the special counsel overseeing probes into the former president following Trump’s formal 2024 announcement, which he made on Tuesday. Epshteyn said it is more of the same.

“If you look at the last seven years from 2015 to now, over seven years now, the radical left Democrats — but also, let’s be honest, the establishment Republicans — have thrown everything they can at President Trump,” he said, pointing to the Russia hoax, two impeachment attempts, the Ukraine phone call, and the January 6 “sham.”

“They spent over $30 million of American taxpayer dollars on the Mueller no-collusion investigation,” he said, explaining they ended up with a “complete and total vindication of President Trump.”

These moves, he continued, are “clearly political” and are serving as yet another distraction as President Biden destroys the economy, border, and more.

“Now feckless Joe Biden and the weaponized DOJ are twisting themselves into knots to try and continue attacking President Trump because he has begun his official march back to the White House,” he said, adding that there is no further evidence needed to show how political it is, given the fact that the Biden DOJ has not created a “special counsel appointed to investigate” the crimes committed by what he described as the “Biden Crime Family.”

Epshteyn said even some non-conservative publications have noted the conflicts of interest in the Biden Crime Family. The Trump 2024 adviser asked where the investigation is, for instance, into then-Vice President Joe Biden threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine over the firing of a prosecutor investigating Burisma, where Hunter Biden had a position on the board.

“Where are the investigations into the corruption, the corruption that goes so deep in the Biden Crime Family? Because they’re nowhere to be found. They continue to attack President Trump. You know what? The President is never going to back down. He’s going to keep fighting, always fighting,” he said, adding that if they can do this to a former president, what would stop them from treating normal Americans the same way?

Epshteyn highlighted that nothing has come of the “unconstitutional, unwarranted illegal raid on President Trump’s” Mar-a-Lago home, adding that it is clear that they had no real motive to do conduct it.

“And if anybody thinks this is not another repeat of the radical left-wing movements of the Soviet Union of the 1930s, I’ve got a bunch of bridges in Brooklyn to sell you. We’ve got to be vigilant. … sending … armed agents to the home of a priest in Pennsylvania, targeting people who just happen to be in D.C. on January 6 of 2021. And then, yes, and persecuting the President of the United States … is exactly Third World authoritarian playbooks,” he said.

Epshteyn said Trump and his team will continue to fight not only because they want to ensure he is free from harassment and persecution, but because they are also want to ensure the American people “are free from harassment, persecution, and criminal attack, which is exactly–exactly–what the weaponized Department of Justice” is doing.

