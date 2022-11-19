Exclusive — Trump 2024 Senior Adviser Boris Epshteyn: Leftist Targeting of Trump Is out of ‘Third World Authoritarian Playbooks’

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 23: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism, leadership training, and a chance to participate in networking events with political leaders. …
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

The left’s continued harassment of former President Donald Trump is out of “third world authoritarian playbooks,” Trump 2024 senior adviser Boris Epshteyn told Breitbart News Saturday on the heels of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s naming a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the former president.

Garland conveniently announced the special counsel overseeing probes into the former president following Trump’s formal 2024 announcement, which he made on Tuesday. Epshteyn said it is more of the same.

“If you look at the last seven years from 2015 to now, over seven years now, the radical left Democrats — but also, let’s be honest, the establishment Republicans —  have thrown everything they can at President Trump,” he said, pointing to the Russia hoax, two impeachment attempts, the Ukraine phone call, and the January 6 “sham.”

A screen shows former US President Donald Trump speaking on January 6, 2021, during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 9, 2022. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

A screen shows former US President Donald Trump speaking on January 6, 2021, during a hearing of the January 6 Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 9, 2022. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

“They spent over $30 million of American taxpayer dollars on the Mueller no-collusion investigation,” he said, explaining they ended up with a “complete and total vindication of President Trump.”

These moves, he continued, are “clearly political” and are serving as yet another distraction as President Biden destroys the economy, border, and more.

“Now feckless Joe Biden and the weaponized DOJ are twisting themselves into knots to try and continue attacking President Trump because he has begun his official march back to the White House,” he said, adding that there is no further evidence needed to show how political it is, given the fact that the Biden DOJ has not created a “special counsel appointed to investigate” the crimes committed by what he described as the “Biden Crime Family.”

Epshteyn said even some non-conservative publications have noted the conflicts of interest in the Biden Crime Family. The Trump 2024 adviser asked where the investigation is, for instance, into then-Vice President Joe Biden threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine over the firing of a prosecutor investigating Burisma, where Hunter Biden had a position on the board.

“Where are the investigations into the corruption, the corruption that goes so deep in the Biden Crime Family? Because they’re nowhere to be found. They continue to attack President Trump. You know what? The President is never going to back down. He’s going to keep fighting, always fighting,” he said, adding that if they can do this to a former president, what would stop them from treating normal Americans the same way?

LISTEN:

 

Epshteyn highlighted that nothing has come of the “unconstitutional, unwarranted illegal raid on President Trump’s” Mar-a-Lago home, adding that it is clear that they had no real motive to do conduct it. 

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 11: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement at the U.S. Department of Justice August 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Garland addressed the FBI's recent search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, announcing the Justice Department has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant as well as a property receipt for what was taken. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement at the Department of Justice August 11, 2022, in Washington, DC. Garland addressed the FBI’s recent search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“And if anybody thinks this is not another repeat of the radical left-wing movements of the Soviet Union of the 1930s, I’ve got a bunch of bridges in Brooklyn to sell you. We’ve got to be vigilant. … sending … armed agents to the home of a priest in Pennsylvania, targeting people who just happen to be in D.C. on January 6 of 2021. And then, yes, and persecuting the President of the United States … is exactly Third World authoritarian playbooks,” he said. 

Epshteyn said Trump and his team will continue to fight not only because they want to ensure he is free from harassment and persecution, but because they are also want to ensure the American people “are free from harassment, persecution, and criminal attack, which is exactly–exactly–what the weaponized Department of Justice” is doing.

Cathedral of Christ the Savior, Moscow, U.S.S.R., early 1930s. The cathedral was blown up on the order of the Soviet Politburo as part of an anti-religion campaign. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the current church was rebuilt on the site between 1995 and 2000. (Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.