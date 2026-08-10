WATCH: Florida Man Accused of Randomly Punching Woman Claimed He Was ‘Having a Bad Day’

Police arrested a man with a lengthy criminal history who is now accused of randomly sucker-punching a 61-year-old woman in Miami, Florida, on Thursday.

The incident happened in the Little Havana neighborhood when the woman was seen on surveillance camera as she walked along Southwest 8th Street, NBC Miami reported Thursday.

The suspect in the case was identified as 40-year-old Tavaris Greene whom the outlet said had been arrested several times in years prior and served time in prison for stealing and burglary.

Video footage showed the suspect, wearing a dark colored shirt and camouflage pants, as he approached the victim. As she moved to walk past him, the man allegedly punched her in the face and she fell to the ground.

The suspect ran from the scene as the woman lay on the pavement until locals ran over to help her.

WARING — GRAPHIC VIDEO:

Monica Zapata co-owns Calle Ocho Sports Bar and Grill, and the business’s cameras recorded the incident. She said the woman was bleeding profusely after the attack.

“It’s one of those things that unless you see it, you’re like, ‘This is a movie. This is impossible.’ Who behaves this way, right? They were asking her questions; she couldn’t answer, she was groggy,” recalled Zapata. He called 911 and grabbed a chair for the woman and water for her to drink.

After viewing the video footage, Zapata said, “It’s terrifying. He’s just walking, and he comes up to her and leans into her, hits her very hard one time, knocks her down. She hits the floor. Her head hits the concrete. And [he] just leaves her there,” per Fox 8.

Police arrested Greene and he has since been charged with felony battery. His arrest report said he claimed he was “having a bad day because he punched someone,” adding he later smoked synthetic marijuana when he got home.

Another clip showed a different angle of the incident. When the woman was hit, her head snapped backwards:

The woman suffered a fractured nose and facial cuts that needed stitches, according to the Fox article. The news came after another career criminal was accused of assaulting random women in Charlotte, North Carolina, and filming the incidents before posting those videos online.