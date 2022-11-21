Moderate House Republicans and Democrats aim to be a counterweight to the conservative House Freedom Caucus as different wings of the House aim for influence in a slim House Republican majority.

Rep. David Joyce (R-OH), the leader of the moderate Republican Governance Group, said, “Kevin’s not stupid. He’s trying to add to his numbers, not destroy his base. And so I count on his political acumen to know what’s acceptable to the rank and file inside the conference.”

Joyce and other moderate groups, such as the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, the Main Street Caucus, and other groups are now vying for more influence as House Republicans will obtain a slim majority in the new year. Likely Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may only have roughly five votes to lose during controversial votes on spending, the debt limit, and other topics.