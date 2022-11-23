Chicago Police Department chief of detectives Brendan Deenihan says seven-year-old Akeem Briscoe was fatally shot as a result of “group on group violence” in an alley near his home.

ABC 7 notes that Briscoe was shot “in the stomach by a stray bullet” on October 26, 2022. Briscoe was inside his home when the bullet came through a window and hit him.

Briscoe died as a result of the gunshot.

A 16-year-old boy is being charged in Briscoe’s death and two adults have also been taken into custody.

WGN-TV quotes chief Deenihan saying the bullet was fired amid “group on group violence.”

He added, “There was a group that was in the alley behind the residence where the 7-year-old was just washing his hands, and a separate group approached from the alley.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the shooting of the seven-year-old in October, noting, “[Briscoe] was killed Wednesday night when a gang squabble in an alley erupted into gunfire, sending a bullet through the window of the boy’s Humboldt Park home.”

The Sun-Times points out that 620 people were killed in Chicago from January 1, 2o22, through November 22, 2022.

