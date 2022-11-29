The Board recommends that the Committee further review the above allegation concerning Rep. Kahele because there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Kahele’s campaign social media accounts may have posted videos and photos that were photographed or filmed from official House buildings, rooms, and offices, used official graphics and social media posts, shared official communications, or promoted official events. [Emphasis added.]

The report was referring to various pictures and videos posted on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts that appear to be personal or campaign-oriented accounts rather than his official accounts maintained by taxpayer-funded employees.

One of the tweets showed Kahele pushing a green light on a panel used in the House chamber to vote on January 13, 2021. The congressman said he was proud to vote for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

“On just my 11th day as Hawaii’s newest member of Congress, I have voted YEA to impeach the President of the United States,” Kahele wrote. “He must be held accountable for inciting violent & deadly insurrection on our democracy & our nations capitol. We must remove him from office.”

This instance, as the report noted, goes against House rules, which prohibit members from using any footage of floor activities “for any partisan political purpose.” The report added: