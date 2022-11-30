Philadelphia police released security footage that shows a gunman walk up behind a Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) worker and shoot the worker in the head.

The video shows the worker immediately fall to ground after being shot while working in the Frankford neighborhood. He was then picked up by police officers and rushed to the hospital, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

#Philadelphia GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video surfaces of the shooting of PPA Officer on 11/25/22 pic.twitter.com/s6q3YZZYEn — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) November 29, 2022

CBS Philly notes that police released video of the incident in hopes “the public can help them identify the alleged gunman.”

The shooting occurred on Friday, roughly two hours before the PPA worker’s shift was to end.

