Surveillance video shows Austin, Texas, attorney Gavin Rush getting tackled to the ground by bar patrons after he allegedly pulled out a gun and tried to shoot his ex-girlfriend.

The incident occurred Saturday night while Rush’s ex-girlfriend was bartending at the bar.

FOX 7 reports that Rush and the ex-girlfriend ended their three year relationship roughly a month and a half ago. He wanted to get back together but she did not.

The ex-girlfriend had stopped responding to Rush’s texts in the time immediately leading up to the alleged shooting attempt.

CBS Austin notes that Rush came to bar to try to talk to the ex-girlfriend and she refused to talk.

Rush was released on a $40,000 bond within 48 hours of his arrest.

