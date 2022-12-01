Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase (R) proposed a bill that would ban medical gender “transitions” for children in the Commonwealth.

The bill, which would ban doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and hormone treatments as well as genital mutilation surgeries for children, would also remove the require ment that insurance cover transitions for adults.

Chase told WRIC that she had been in contact with an Arkansas legislator about a similar bill proposed and passed there. The Natural State’s measure is pending in federal court.

Calling the child gender “transition” phenomenon “child abuse,” Chase also said, “We have to protect minors, regardless of the mental state of the parents.”

Parents are a large part of the issue in child “transition” cases, as some will openly and proudly pursue the mutilation of their child, while others will be bullied by doctors who threaten them with the suicides of their children. “Would you rather have a dead daughter or a live son,” many parents are asked.

According to WRIC, Chase has argued that child “transitions” are dangerous and experimental while citing statistics showing 80-90 percent of children who started the process stop it.

Despite the American medical establishment pushing child “transitions” on doctors and hospitals, many European countries have stopped such processes for children.

As Breitbart News reported, U.K. doctors are restricting such procedures because there is “scarce and inconclusive evidence to support clinical decision-making.”

The NHS England report even warned against social transition — changing names, pronouns, and wearing clothes associated with the opposite sex — saying that such actions are not “neutral” and in fact have “significant effects” on “psychological functioning.”

Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare and Finland’s Council for Choices in Healthcare recommend strict limitations on the use of hormone treatments for children. Finland’s council also strongly recommends against any kind of surgical intervention.

Further, France’s National Academy of Medicine cautions against such medical interventions for minors and points to “epidemic-like” increases of gender dysphoria cases among children.

Chase, who ran against now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in the Republican election, is widely considered to be one of the most conservative members of the Virginia legislature. Youngkin has indicated he would not support such a proposal, but did not say whether he would veto it.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.