Kamala Harris Leads in Democrat Primary Poll Absent Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris leads in a hypothetical 2024 Democrat Primary matchup absent President Joe Biden, a Zogby Analytics survey released this week found.

The survey’s post-midterm poll showed Biden leading his potential challengers by double digits — by 41 percent. No other potential candidate came close, as Harris came in second place with 11 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with nine percent.

However, when Biden is taken out of the equation, Harris takes a solid lead with 32 percent support— 19 percent more than Sanders’ 13 percent. In that scenario, Buttigieg comes in third place (10 percent support), followed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (9.5 percent), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (9.3 percent), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (5.6 percent), and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (5.1 percent):

The survey was taken among 859 midterm election voters who are likely to vote in the Democrat primary race. It has a +/- 3.3 percent margin of error.

Biden, however, has shown no signs of bowing out in 2024, which could very well result in a 2020 repeat, going up against former President Donald Trump, who formally announced his presidential campaign last month.

Biden reportedly told Al Sharpton in a private conversation that he plans to seek a second term.

“I’m going to do it again,” Biden reportedly stated.

That comes despite the fact that Americans are not eager to see the 80-year-old president seek a second term. In a recent Politico survey, for example, 65 percent of Americans indicated that Biden should not seek reelection in 2024. Just over a quarter believes he should.

However, Biden is already seeing support from other Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who last month stated she will support Biden if he seeks reelection, deeming him “a great president for our country” who has supposedly “accomplished so much.”