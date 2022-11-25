Roughly a quarter of Americans believe President Joe Biden should run for office again in 2024, a Politico survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you believe Joe Biden should run for president in the 2024 election?” Overall, just over a quarter, 28 percent, said he should run for office, and of those, only 15 percent said he “definitely” should do so.

Most, 65 percent, do not believe he should run, and of those, 46 percent said he “definitely” should not.

Further, the survey found 56 percent disapproving of the president. He failed to garner positive approval ratings on a variety of categories as well, as 59 percent disapprove of his handling of the economy specifically. His approval in other categories is underwater as well.



Jobs:

43 percent approve

49 percent disapprove

Immigration:

34 percent approve

57 percent disapprove

Climate change:

42 percent approve

45 percent disapprove

Energy:

41 percent approve

48 percent disapprove



Education:

44 percent approve

46 percent disapprove

National security:

41 percent approve

49 percent disapprove

The same survey also asked respondents if former President Donald Trump should run in 2024, and he garnered more support than Biden with 34 percent expressing the belief that he should. Of those, 22 percent said he “definitely” should run again.

The survey, taken November 18-20, 2022, among 2,018 registered voters, has a +/- 2 percent margin of error.

Trump formally announced his presidential bid during a speech in Mar-a-Lago last week, one week after the midterm elections.

“This is what we call a National Greatness Agenda, because our country can be greater than it’s ever been,” Trump said during the speech. “Our country is not great anymore. It’s a mess. But our country can be greater than it ever was before. There will be more, much more in the months ahead—and there are so many things we need to do. The road ahead of us will not be easy.”

The sour results for Biden coincide with a recent Economist and YouGov survey, which found just one in four Democrats, specifically, expressing the belief that Biden should run again in 2024. In that survey, just 22 percent of Americans overall said Biden should run again.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), however, believes he should.

“Yes, I do. President Biden has been a great president for our country. He has accomplished so much,” she said during a November appearance on ABC’s This Week.

“He’s put money in people’s pockets, vaccines in their arms, children back to school, people back to work, for starters, creating 10 million jobs,” she claimed.