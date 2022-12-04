Poll: Near Majority of Republicans Want Less Foreign Aid as Congress Poised to Grant Ukraine $37 Billion

A near majority of Republican voters want to decrease foreign aid as Congress is poised to grant as much as $37 billion in aid to Ukraine.

A Morning Consult poll released in late November found that 48 percent of registered Republican voters want to decrease the provisioning of foreign aid. The survey revealed that 48 percent of Republicans want to decrease involvement in other countries’ affairs.

The survey also found that Republicans not only want the federal government to engage less with soft power and foreign aid, but 41 percent of GOP voters want to decrease the deployment of American troops abroad and 46 percent want to decrease America’s involvement in military conflicts.

The poll has emerged as President Joe Biden has requested more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine; Congress has so far appropriated roughly $66 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Many conservatives have called for increased scrutiny of foreign aid.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) led a measure, along with Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Barry Moore (R-AL), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Greg Steube (R-FL), and Clay Higgins (R-LA), to audit all humanitarian, military, and economic aid granted to the country.

A coalition of conservative groups — including Americans for Prosperity, the Heritage Foundation, FreedomWorks, the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), America First Policy Institute, American Moment, Defense Priorities, the Center for Renewing America, and other groups affiliated with the Koch network — wrote to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urging them to oppose any additional aid during the lame-duck session.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-PA) told Breitbart News in early November that Americans need to know if the United States is waging a “proxy war” against Russia.



The Morning Consult poll surveyed 2,005 registered voters between October 27-28 and has a two percent margin of error.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.