House Republican Resolution to Audit Ukraine Aid Gains Steam

FILE - Pallets of 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine are loaded by the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. United States officials say that as Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign …
Sean Moran

House Republicans recently introduced a measure that would audit the tens of billions of dollars in aid sent to Ukraine.

The measure, which was led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), introduced a resolution, which was exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, to audit funds appropriated to support Ukraine’s war effort against Russia.

Several House conservatives backed the measure, including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Barry Moore (R-AL), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Greg Steube (R-FL), and Clay Higgins (R-LA). The proposal would audit all military, humanitarian, and economic aid granted to the embattled nation.

“Congresswoman Greene told the Daily Caller that ‘the American people deserve [to know] where their hard-earned tax dollars are going to a foreign country who is not a member of NATO and President Biden himself said he would not defend,”  James Lynch and Henry Rodgers wrote.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to the media during a visit to the Iowa State Fair on August 19, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Congress sent almost 66 billion in taxpayer dollars to Ukraine over the past year, and President Biden is urging the House to rush another 37.7 billion through a lame-duck session,” Rosendale said in a statement on Monday. “It is unthinkable for the United States to send more funding to a nation tied to cryptocurrency exchange FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried’s election spending. The American people deserve a full investigation.”

Congress has appropriated roughly $66 billion in aid to Ukraine as it continues its conflict with Russia. President Joe Biden has recently requested more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine; reports have suggested that Congress is working to pass an aid package as high as $50 billion during Congress’s lame-duck session.

A coalition of conservative groups including Americans for Prosperity, the Heritage Foundation, FreedomWorks, the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), America First Policy Institute, American Moment, Defense Priorities, the Center for Renewing America, and other groups affiliated with the Koch network wrote to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), urging them to oppose any additional aid during the lame-duck session.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-PA) told Breitbart News in early November that Americans need to know if the United States is waging a “proxy war” against Russia.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

