On Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge Richard S. Raschio placed a temporary restraining order on Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114 (BM 114).

BM 114 would have otherwise taken effect on December 8, 2022.

The case in which Raschio rendered his decision was brought by Gun Owners of America (GOA), the Gun Owners Foundation, Gliff Asmussen, and Joseph Arnold.

BM 114 requires Oregon residents to acquire a permit before being allowed to legally purchase a firearm.

GOA’s case was filed December 2, 2022, seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) and a preliminary injunction against BM 114.

“With implementation [of measure 114], there are serious harms to the public interest as well, which could include individuals being arrested and prosecuted for Class A misdemeanors under what could be found to be an unconstitutional statutory scheme." https://t.co/qdE63UJzDI — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) December 6, 2022

On December 6, 2022, Raschio issued the TRO and ordered defendants to return to the court on December 13, 2022, to “Show Cause, if any…why a preliminary injunction should not enter and continue throughout the pendency of this action.”

BM 114 passed on November 8, 2022, with 50.65 percent of the vote. The day before the vote, Breitbart News pointed to a Bearing Arms report that BM 114 was being bankrolled by out-of-state donors.

The case is Arnold v. Brown, No. 22CV41008, in the Circuit Court for the State of Oregon for the County of Harney.

