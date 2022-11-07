Report: Oregon Gun Control Ballot Measure Bankrolled by Out-of-State Money

A report from Bearing Arms indicates Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114 (BM 114)–a measure requiring permits-to-purchase for gun sales–is being bankrolled by out-of-state donors.

The Astorian noted that BM 114 “would require a permit from law enforcement, safety training and a background check before a gun purchase.”

On November 6, 2022, Bearing Arms reported that BM 114 is being pushed by the Safe Schools, Safe Communities PAC, which has taken in approximately $2.4 million in support the measure.

Bearing Arms points out “five individuals and organizations account for $1.53 million of the $2.4 million that the anti-gun PAC has raked in…[and] none of the five biggest contributors live in Oregon.”

The five are:

Seattle socialite Connie Ballmer ($750,000 donation)

Seattle venture capitalist Nicolas Hanauer ($250,000 donation)

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund ($155,000)

National Education Association ($125,000 donation)

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, “Giffords” ($100,000 donation)

The permit will cost $65, which means the price of a $500 pistol immediately equates to $565.

On October 25, 2022, Breitbart News observed that Clatsop County Sheriff Matt Phillips voiced concern that BM 114’s licensing requirement would prove cost prohibitive for poorer state residents.

Phillips said, “From an equity perspective, it’s a barrier to people with lower incomes from legally possessing a firearm. It just adds one more expense.”

