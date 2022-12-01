The Oregon Firearms Federation (OFF) has filed a lawsuit to stop the stringent controls contained in Ballot Measure 114 (BM 114) from taking effect.

The Associated Press reports that OFF, along with “a local sheriff and a gun store owner [are asking] the court to declare the law unconstitutional and issue an injunction to prevent it from going into effect next week.”

BM 114 requires Oregon residents to acquire a permit before being allowed to legally purchase a firearm. The cost of the permit is $65.

On October 25 Breitbart News observed that Clatsop County Sheriff Matt Phillips voiced concern that BM 114’s licensing requirement would prove cost-prohibitive for poorer state residents.

Phillips said, “From an equity perspective, it’s a barrier to people with lower incomes from legally possessing a firearm. It just adds one more expense.”

BM 114 also contains a ban on ammunition magazines that hold more than ten rounds.

The Firearms Policy Coalition is also seeking to stop implementation of the “high capacity” magazine ban contained in BM 114.

BOOM! Yesterday, we filed a challenge to the Standard Capacity Magazine Ban in Oregon 114 and motioned for a TRO and Preliminary Injunction just moments later! Read the full challenge and motion at https://t.co/9IQbagEI0O. pic.twitter.com/oHgpWKg189 — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) December 1, 2022

Breitbart News cited a Bearing Arms report in the lead-up to the November 2022 election, noting that BM 114 was being bankrolled by out-of-state donors.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.