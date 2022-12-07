President Joe Biden spoke at the 10th Annual National Gun Control Vigil Wednesday night and assured attendees he is still pushing to “limit the number of bullets than can be in a cartridge.”

Biden said this after mentioning the gun control legislation he signed into law in mid-summer 2022.

After Biden mentioned his gun control legislation, he quickly added, “It’s still not enough,” and vigil attendees broke into applause.

He then said, “Our work continues to limit the number of bullets that can be in a cartridge, type of weapons that can be purchased and sold, attempt to ban ‘assault weapons,’ a whole range of things that are just commonsense.”

Biden talked of how a federal “assault weapons” ban was in place once and suggested, “We can do it again.” He then said, “Scripture says, ‘The light shines in darkness and the darkness have not overcome it.”

Biden then told the gun control vigil attendees that they are the light.

