President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reportedly instructing agents to arrest fewer illegal aliens to prepare for a massive surge of illegal immigration as the Title 42 public health authority is set to end in days.

According to an exclusive report from the Washington Times‘s Stephen Dinan, top DHS officials have told Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field agents to focus on arresting only illegal aliens with “class A” felony convictions. An ICE spokesperson denied the claim.

The goal, according to ICE agents who spoke to Dinan, is to free up detention space for a surge of illegal immigration that is expected when the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 authority ends in days.

Dinan reports:

Some ICE officers have been told to cut down on arrests of even serious criminals to free up detention bed space so the government has somewhere to put illegal immigrants caught at the border, The Washington Times has learned. [Emphasis added] … “We are being told to abandon detention of anyone without a class A felony like murder in preparation for border flights,” the officer said. It is the latest signal that the government is scrambling to try to accommodate what it expects to be a surge once the administration ends the pandemic Title 42 policy that allows some illegal immigrants at the border to be quickly ousted. [Emphasis added] … “To ensure they had room for planeloads, they told the field not to make any arrests unless it is an extreme severity charge,” the officer said. [Emphasis added]

Last month, a federal judge struck down Title 42 — the public health authority first imposed by former President Trump in 2020 that has helped stem waves of illegal immigration.

The Biden administration quickly asked the court for five weeks to end Title 42, ensuring that the authority will be lifted on December 21. While Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is now appealing the decision, they are not seeking to keep Title 42 in place.

Ending Title 42 is almost certain, according to experts and Biden officials, to invite a flood of illegal immigration that could set daily records at the border. Most recently, anonymous Biden officials said they worry an “open border” message will reach the world’s migrants and spur a massive surge.

The Biden administration’s existing plan will use American taxpayer money to fund additional non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to more quickly release border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities away from the border.

Without Title 42, Biden officials have admitted that up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens — the equivalent of the population of Atlanta, Georgia — could arrive at the border every month.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News in April that he expects 30,000 border crossers and illegal aliens every day at the border without Title 42. In Tijuana, Mexico, alone, Breitbart News exclusively reported months ago that up to 6,000 foreign nationals were waiting to rush the border when Title 42 ends.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.