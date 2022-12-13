Photos: Arizona Closes Border Wall Gaps with Shipping Containers as Illegal Immigration ‘Avalanche’ Looms

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), set to leave office in weeks, is closing gaps in the United States-Mexico border wall with shipping containers as officials prepare for “an avalanche” of illegal immigration they warn will come with the end of Title 42.

As Breitbart News reported, since August, Ducey has been improvising with shipping containers to close up massive gaps in the border wall that President Joe Biden’s administration has refused to fill.

In October, though, the Biden administration ordered Ducey to remove the shipping containers from along the border. Ducey defied those orders and, instead, filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for failing to close gaps in the border wall thus forcing Arizona officials to take matters into their own hands.

The welded-shipping containers are now more important than ever as officials with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who aid border crossers and illegal aliens are sounding the alarm over an impending “avalanche” of illegal immigration when the Title 42 border control is lifted in days.

“What’s going to happen is there is going to be an avalanche of migrants from all over the world coming here,” an NGO official in Arizona told Arizona Central:

Right now they are not letting in Central Americans, or Mexicans, Venezuelans. So when Title 42 is removed, there is going to be a flood. It will be chaos. But we will continue helping as much as we can. [Emphasis added]

One such Arizona NGO is receiving about 200 border crossers and illegal aliens on a daily basis. Most leave within hours for the U.S. interior. Officials project that the number of border crossers and illegal aliens transiting through the NGO to the U.S. interior, daily, will double after Title 42 is lifted.

Without Title 42, Biden officials have previously admitted that up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens — the equivalent of the population of Atlanta, Georgia — could arrive at the border every month.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News in April that he expects 30,000 border crossers and illegal aliens every day at the border without Title 42 in place.

