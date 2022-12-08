Report: Biden Moving ‘Full Speed Ahead’ with Ending Title 42, Inviting Flood of Illegal Immigration

President Joe Biden’s administration is charging “full speed ahead,” an official says, with ending the Title 42 public health authority that has allowed federal immigration officials to quickly deport illegal aliens after they have crossed the United States-Mexico border.

Last month, a federal judge struck down Title 42 — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) authority first imposed by former President Trump in 2020 that has helped stem waves of illegal immigration.

The Biden administration quickly asked the court for five weeks to end Title 42, ensuring that the authority will be lifted on December 21. While Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is now appealing the decision, they are not seeking to keep Title 42 in place.

One such administration official told CBS News that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “continues to charge full speed ahead in preparing for Title 42 to lift on December 21.”

Another administration official justified to Axios that the CDC has “made a science-based determination that Title 42 is no longer necessary.”

Ending Title 42 is almost certain, according to experts and Biden officials, to invite a flood of illegal immigration that could set daily records at the border. Most recently, anonymous Biden officials said they worry an “open border” message will reach the world’s migrants and spur a massive surge.

The Biden administration’s existing plan will use American taxpayer money to fund additional non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to more quickly release border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities away from the border.

A senior source within the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, though, exclusively told Breitbart News that Biden’s DHS has not been enagaged in any substantive planning for Title 42’s end in the coming weeks.

As Breitbart News recently reported, thousands of migrants are waiting in Mexico to rush the U.S. border when Title 42 ends in weeks. As part of the plan to deal with a record level of illegal immigration, El Paso, Texas, officials have asked Biden to open Fort Bliss as a migration intake center.

Without Title 42, Biden officials have previously admitted that up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens — the equivalent of the population of Atlanta, Georgia — could arrive at the border every month.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News in April that he expects 30,000 border crossers and illegal aliens every day at the border without Title 42. In Tijuana, Mexico, alone, Breitbart News exclusively reported months ago that up to 6,000 foreign nationals were waiting to rush the border when Title 42 ends.

