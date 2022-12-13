Watch Live: Rail Workers Rally Outside U.S. Capitol After Lawmakers Forced Labor Deal

U.S. rail workers are holding a “2022 Rail Solidarity Rally” outside the U.S. Capitol and in many other locations across the country on Tuesday following Congress’s decision to impose a labor deal on them earlier this month amid economic concerns.

As Breitbart News’ Jacob Bliss reported:

The United States Chamber of Commerce, which is against sick pay for workers, is reportedly responsible for blocking a resolution to provide seven days of sick leave for railroad employees after sending out a letter just days before the Senate voted.

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. Senate voted earlier this month to pass a resolution, H.J.Res.100, to impose a contract on freight rail workers, in addition to voting to reject a concurrent measure, H.Con.Res.119, with a 52-43 margin after needing 60 votes to give workers seven guaranteed paid sick days.

Notably, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted was the only Democrat to vote against the measure, with six Republicans voting for the measure and multiple members of both parties not voting.