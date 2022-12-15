A “transgender” student in Oklahoma has been charged for allegedly savagely attacking two female students in a school bathroom.

The two female students were allegedly assaulted by the “transgender”-identifying male student in the girls’ restroom at Edmond Memorial High School Edmond, Oklahoma.

According to Reduxx, which obtained a police report detailing the incident, the two female students were left with injuries after a fight initiated by the male. According to the report, the male entered the restroom and tried to talk to a group of females who ignored him. He then came at them with fists, asking if they “wanted to fight,” according to one of the victims.

One of the female students suffered injuries to the face and head, including both eyes beginning to swell, according to the responding officer.

She told the officer that she was not strong enough to fight back, and the male student forced her to the ground and began kicking her in the face and punching her.

During the altercation, some of the others in the restroom were trying to get the male to stop the assault, with one student intervening. This student was also punched in the face by the male, suffering a “possible concussion.”

One student said they tried to stop the fight because they were worried their friend’s life was at risk because the alleged attacker “is a man.”

According to the alleged perpetrator, he approached the victim to “pay her back” for clothes he had stolen. According to Reduxx, the male student also provided details to the police that do not match with the injuries suffered by the two girls.

The police report indicates that the male student was enrolled as a female, and that his birth certificate has no gender identification. The police report also used feminine pronouns when referring to the male student.

The alleged perpetrator has been charged with assault, battery, and disorderly conduct.

Oklahoma passed a law earlier this year requiring that all public schools have single-sex restrooms and other facilities, and that students and staff must use these facilities in accordance to their actual, biological sex.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.