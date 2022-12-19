5 Dead After 73-Year-Old Allegedly Goes on Shooting Spree in Toronto

Five people are dead after a 73-year-old man allegedly went on a shooting spree inside a condominium in Toronto on Sunday night.

Police were called and upon arrival confronted the attacker and killed him.

City News Toronto quoted York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween saying it was a “horrendous scene.”

MacSween added, “There is no further threat to the community at this point. We offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families.”

The Daily Mail reported that the alleged 73-year-old attacker “is understood to have lodged a civil complaint against the condo corporation for $1.5 million – but his exact grievances are unclear.”

Constable Laura Nicolle described the crime scene as the “most terrible” she had seen in her entire law enforcement career, CNN pointed out.

Canada has stringent gun controls, which include Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent freeze on handgun sales.

Breitbart News reported Trudeau’s actions against handguns on October 21, noting his suggestion that the freeze would keep children safe.

Trudeau is currently pushing enforcement of an “assault weapons” ban, although numerous provinces–Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and others–are refusing to cooperate.

The University of Sydney’s GunPolicy.org describes Canadian gun control as “restrictive,” noting that gun dealers are required to register firearm and ammunition sales, and a gun license must be acquired before purchases of firearms and/or ammunition can be legally made.

The process for acquiring a gun license includes passing a criminal and mental background check, submitting third party references, and having one’s spouse or partner interviewed by authorities.

