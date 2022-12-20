Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is among Republicans speaking out against the recently released omnibus spending bill, citing the $1.7 trillion price tag as well as the $45 billion allotted for Ukraine as Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) warns that “no Republican should cave into this political warfare.”

Congressional appropriators released the text of the 4,155-page bill in the very early hours of the morning. The bill totals $1.7 trillion, $773 billion of which is domestic spending specifically.

While there are Republican victories associated with the bill — including the absence of the media cartel bill and legislation banning TikTok from government devices — it also includes tens of millions in earmarks and other wasteful spending, including millions for Ukraine.

“I’m a No on Omnibus,” Massie said following the release of the bill’s text, citing the number of pages and $1.7 trillion total.

“$45 billion for Ukraine +unrelated laws,” he added. “Don’t tell me you ‘defend democracy’ if you support one bill once a year that funds everything, written behind closed doors by a few insiders, with insufficient time to read before voting”:

I’m a No on Omnibus: 4,155 pages

$1.7 trillion

$45 billion for Ukraine

+unrelated laws Don’t tell me you “defend democracy” if you support one bill once a year that funds everything, written behind closed doors by a few insiders, with insufficient time to read before voting. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 20, 2022

“I will vote NO on the secret Biden ‘omnibus’ budget that no one has read or seen,” Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) wrote Monday, prior to the text’s release.

“Every single Republican should vote no, this is a disgrace! Why can’t the American people know what’s in it? It’s their money!” she added:

I will vote NO on the secret Biden "omnibus" budget that no one has read or seen. Every single Republican should vote no, this is a disgrace! Why can't the American people know what's in it? It's their money! — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) December 19, 2022

“The Democrats’ omnibus spending bill is more than 4,000 pages long,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said.

“They expect Congress to rubber stamp this $2 trillion monstrosity and are pressuring us to do that right before the holidays,” he continued, adding that “No Republican should cave into this political warfare”:

The Democrats' omnibus spending bill is more than 4,000 pages long. They expect Congress to rubber stamp this $2 trillion monstrosity and are pressuring us to do that right before the holidays. No Republican should cave into this political warfare. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 20, 2022

“Every Republican should be a NO on the omnibus spending bill,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said as others expressed similar sentiments:

Every Republican should be a NO on the omnibus spending bill. — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) December 19, 2022

The American people did not elect us to continue the status quo in Washington. This omnibus spending bill is the worst of business as usual in Washington and is an indefensible assault on the American people. We will not abide it. VOTE NO ON THE OMNIBUS #StandUpForAmerica https://t.co/a1Nw8wzMXa — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

The omnibus package, released this morning, includes another $47 billion for the war in Ukraine. It would bring our total Ukraine spending to more than $100 BILLION. One of many reasons to vote NO on this monstrosity of a bill. — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Senate Republicans have the power to kill Democrats’ lame duck omnibus spending bill. We will not forget those that fail in their duty to STAND UP FOR AMERICA. pic.twitter.com/zActHgbYzM — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) December 20, 2022

Congress has until Friday to pass the measure in order to avoid a government shutdown.