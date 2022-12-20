Republicans Revolt Against $1.7 Trillion Omnibus: ‘No Republican Should Cave into This Political Warfare’

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., center, speaks, at a news conference with Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., back left, and Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, as they express their opposition to "critical race theory," on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Hannah Bleau

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is among Republicans speaking out against the recently released omnibus spending bill, citing the $1.7 trillion price tag as well as the $45 billion allotted for Ukraine as Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) warns that “no Republican should cave into this political warfare.”

Congressional appropriators released the text of the  4,155-page bill in the very early hours of the morning. The bill totals $1.7 trillion, $773 billion of which is domestic spending specifically.

While there are Republican victories associated with the bill — including the absence of the media cartel bill and legislation banning TikTok from government devices — it also includes tens of millions in earmarks and other wasteful spending, including millions for Ukraine.

“I’m a No on Omnibus,” Massie said following the release of the bill’s text, citing the number of pages and $1.7 trillion total.

“$45 billion for Ukraine +unrelated laws,” he added. “Don’t tell me you ‘defend democracy’ if you support one bill once a year that funds everything, written behind closed doors by a few insiders, with insufficient time to read before voting”:

“I will vote NO on the secret Biden ‘omnibus’ budget that no one has read or seen,” Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) wrote Monday, prior to the text’s release.

“Every single Republican should vote no, this is a disgrace! Why can’t the American people know what’s in it? It’s their money!” she added:

“The Democrats’ omnibus spending bill is more than 4,000 pages long,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said.

“They expect Congress to rubber stamp this $2 trillion monstrosity and are pressuring us to do that right before the holidays,” he continued, adding that “No Republican should cave into this political warfare”:

“Every Republican should be a NO on the omnibus spending bill,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said as others expressed similar sentiments:

Congress has until Friday to pass the measure in order to avoid a government shutdown.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.