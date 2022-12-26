Democrats: ‘Piece of Sh*t’ Greg Abbott ‘Belongs in Prison’ for Busing Migrants to VP Kamala Harris’s Home in Freezing Cold

John Binder

Democrats are blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for sending three migrant buses to Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC on Christmas Eve in freezing temperatures.

As Breitbart News reported, Abbott’s Division of Emergency Management sent the three buses filled with border crossers to Harris’s D.C. residence, the Naval Observatory, while the highest temperature on Christmas Eve reached just 22 degrees.

After the roughly 130 border crossers arrived at Harris’s residence, they were picked up by a local aid group and taken to a nearby church.

In response, elected Democrats like Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) called Abbott “worthless” and a “POS,” the acronym for the term “piece of shit” while Democrat activist Scott Dworkin wrote in a post that Abbott “belongs in prison” for the migrant buses.

The far-Left Occupy Democrats group posted on Twitter that President Joe Biden’s administration ought to open a criminal investigation into Abbott’s migrant buses.

Meanwhile, Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY) seemingly questioned Abbott’s Christian faith. Torres went as far as to say that busing migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions should be illegal.

For months, Texas has bused thousands of border crossers to sanctuary jurisdictions like Washington, DC; New York City, New York; Chicago, Illinois; and Denver, Colorado. Abbott, estimates have suggested, is saving the state’s taxpayers billions in costs associated with illegal immigration by shifting the burden to other states with sanctuary policies.

