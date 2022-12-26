Democrats are blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for sending three migrant buses to Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC on Christmas Eve in freezing temperatures.

As Breitbart News reported, Abbott’s Division of Emergency Management sent the three buses filled with border crossers to Harris’s D.C. residence, the Naval Observatory, while the highest temperature on Christmas Eve reached just 22 degrees.

After the roughly 130 border crossers arrived at Harris’s residence, they were picked up by a local aid group and taken to a nearby church.

In response, elected Democrats like Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) called Abbott “worthless” and a “POS,” the acronym for the term “piece of shit” while Democrat activist Scott Dworkin wrote in a post that Abbott “belongs in prison” for the migrant buses.

Worthless @GovAbbott dropping off people with no money and no means on Christmas Eve in 15 degree weather near the VP’s residence. How Christian of you, Greg Abbott. Being a heartless POS isn’t going to make you the next Republican President. https://t.co/AM0xrUGLvo — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) December 25, 2022

Gov Abbott abandoning children on the side of the road on Christmas Eve will go down as one his most despicable acts ever. Abbott belongs in prison. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 26, 2022

The far-Left Occupy Democrats group posted on Twitter that President Joe Biden’s administration ought to open a criminal investigation into Abbott’s migrant buses.

Meanwhile, Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY) seemingly questioned Abbott’s Christian faith. Torres went as far as to say that busing migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions should be illegal.

BREAKING: The Biden White House slams MAGA Gov. Greg Abbott's cruel Christmas Eve migrant trafficking "stunt" and says that a "bunch of families" were left in freezing weather outside Kamala Harris' residence without cold weather gear. RT TO DEMAND A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) December 26, 2022

Guess we know how Greg Abbott, a “practicing” Roman Catholic, would have treated Jesus, Mary & Joseph. https://t.co/UL1m9f4gEZ — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) December 25, 2022

Governor Abbott claims to be a “pro-life Christian” yet shows no regard for the lives of children left shivering in the freezing cold on Christmas Eve. Dropping off migrants in 18 degree weather is so cruel that it ought to be criminal. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 25, 2022

For months, Texas has bused thousands of border crossers to sanctuary jurisdictions like Washington, DC; New York City, New York; Chicago, Illinois; and Denver, Colorado. Abbott, estimates have suggested, is saving the state’s taxpayers billions in costs associated with illegal immigration by shifting the burden to other states with sanctuary policies.

